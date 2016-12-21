Exit Realty Announces 3 Key Leadership Appointments

Exit Realty’s Steve Morris, Founder and Chairman, and Tami Bonnell, CEO, recently announced the following leadership appointments:

Janice Petteway, President of EXIT‘s South East U.S. Division has been appointed Director of Brokerage Development. Petteway has more than 25 years’ experience in real estate leadership and is the award-winning Broker/Owner of EXIT Real Estate Results with offices in Longwood, Winter Springs and Orlando, Florida. In her new role she will be utilizing her vast experience to assist and develop EXIT Realty’s franchise leaders at the grassroots brokerage level.

Bob McKinnon, President of EXIT’s South East U.S. Division has been appointed Director of Leadership. In 2016, McKinnon became a certified speaker, trainer and coach of the John Maxwell Team. Maxwell states that, “Everything rises or falls with leadership.” EXIT Realty is committed to building the very finest models of leadership at every level of the company, the company stated. McKinnon will be teaching leadership skills and expanding the Ambassador Training program to help guide EXIT Associates on their leadership path.

Craig Witt, President of EXIT’s North U.S. Division has been appointed President of the U.S. Division. Craig has owned and operated three EXIT Realty franchises since joining the company in 2004. His background is in commercial construction, land development and real estate consulting. Witt’s expertise lies in helping to develop leaders as well as helping to grow brokerages and the brand through mergers and roll-ins. In his role as President of the U.S. Division for EXIT Realty Corp. International, he will work with all levels of the organization to expand EXIT’s footprint across the country.

