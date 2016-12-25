American Home ShieldÂ® Home Warranties an Essential Piece of the Real Estate Transaction

Real estate professionals often come from all walks of life, but for Mark Nanny, real estate was his destiny from the very beginning.

“When I was a young child, I was always intrigued by new construction,” recalls Nanny, the broker/sales associate of Coldwell Banker Rick Canup, REALTORSÂ® in Lubbock, Texas. “After church on Sundays, my parents would take me to drop by new homes that were being built. By ninth grade, I knew that this was what I was going to do.”

Nanny officially entered the real estate business in 1984 and has charted a path to success at the Texas firm, which has one office and 38 agents, and serves the West Texas panhandle, Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Nanny reports that current market conditions vary depending on price range. “The $250,000 and under market has been very good,” he explains. “Once we go over that, it’s sluggish. We have more inventory than we need in the upper-end of the market, so there’s imbalance.”

One thing that has been constant throughout Nanny’s career is the importance of home warranties for buyers and sellers alike. From the beginning, he’s worked with American Home ShieldÂ® (AHSÂ®) as his provider in the warranty arena.

“Nine out of 10 homes we sell has a home warranty,” says Nanny. “We find that sellers need to seriously consider putting a home warranty in place at the time of listing, as many sellers are finding a home warranty is going to be asked for by the buyer at the time of contract anyway.”

His clients’ decisions to choose AHS over the years have boiled down to selection and service. “The number of items they cover in comparison to other providers is impressive,” says Nanny. “Locally, our sales rep has always gone to bat for our clients in times of need, which has built very strong relationships.”

According to Nanny, home warranties are an essential part of the real estate transaction. “Thereâ€™s no perfect home out there,” he explains. “Home warranties are a way to give the buyer and seller some protection in the event of a major issue. It provides a level of comfort to know you have someone to call if you need to.”

Nanny also strongly believes that home warranties go a long way in building long-term relationships with clients. “It gives me as the agent an opportunity to help the buyer or sellerâ€”they have a third party they can call to get something fixed when they need it.”

Bottom line, Nanny and his clients know they can count on AHS. “They have been great to work with and are very good about dealing with issues that arise. We’re very thankful to have the relationship.”

