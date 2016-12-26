X
The Hottest Colors of 2017: New Neutrals

(BPT)—Make 2017 the year you update your home with “new” neutrals—hot, timeless colors that pair well with hues like cornflower, taupe, wine and sunny yellow. A departure from the monochromatic shades of prior years, the new neutrals transition from black and white to beige, khaki and taupe tones—taupe, in fact, an earthen brown-gray, was named the 2017 Color of the Year by Sherwin-Williams.

“Poised Taupe celebrates everything people love about cool gray as a neutral, and also brings in the warmth of brown, taking a color to an entirely new level,” says Sue Wadden, director of Color Marketing for Sherwin-Williams. “Not cool or warm, nor gray or brown, Poised Taupe brings a sense of coziness and harmony that people are seeking.”

Taupe is an ideal complement to blue-grays, especially when applied in a French countryside theme in a kitchen or living room. Taupe also works well with a natural palette, such as citrus green and weathered bronze, creating an organic aesthetic.

Rich wine, as well, combined with taupe, evokes baroque and romanticism, elevating bedrooms to sophisticated spaces. A vibrant yellow, in addition, alongside taupe, adds a graphic element, ideal for homes offices—where creativity is most needed—or in children’s bedrooms or playrooms.

