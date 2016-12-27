Swoon Over This Romantic Revival in Pasadena

Known on the street as the E. Lawrence Brown House, this Spanish-Moorish style home was designed in 1928 by Harold J. Bissner. Situated on a charming 10,308-square-foot lot in Pasadena’s prestigious Caltech neighborhood, this two-story Romantic Revival home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The charming space is comprised of white stucco walls, warm terracotta tile floors and broad arched entryways.

Stretching over 4,362 square feet of living space, intricate details include wood-beamed ceilings, peg-and-groove floors and stained glass accents. A massive carved mahogany front door offers a warm, romantic welcome.

On the main floor, an intimate library decked out with a decorative fireplace and built-in bookcases opens to a quaint and quiet courtyard, threaded with foliage for a magical “secret garden” vibe. A gourmet kitchen features a spacious center island, soapstone counters, in-ceiling speakers, recessed lighting and a butler’s pantry.

For those house-hunting in Pasadena, this Romantic Revival blends modern luxury with a splash of Spanish nostalgia.

