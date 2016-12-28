NAR CEO Dale Stinton to Retire in 2017

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) CEO Dale Stinton will retire from the association in 2017 after more than 35 years of service, the organization recently announced. Stinton, named CEO in 2005, was previously chief financial officer and chief information officer, as well as acting CEO and executive vice president. Stinton will continue in his role as CEO until a successor is named.

“It was an honor to lead the nation’s largest and most influential trade association in partnership with NAR’s elected leaders, and I’m incredibly proud of what we have helped the association and our members achieve over the past decade as CEO,” says Stinton. “My 36 years at NAR have been challenging but always rewarding; the time is now for a new leader to take the reins.”

“Dale Stinton has had a long and distinguished career at NAR and has made immense contributions to the association, and we thank him for his service,” says Chris Polychron, 2015 NAR president and chair of the search committee appointed to select Stinton’s successor. “This continues to be a dynamic time for the association and the industry, and I am confident that we will find and hire the best candidate to position NAR for long-term success as it continues the important role of advocating for REALTOR® members, consumers and the industry.”

Polychron and the search committee, which also includes 2003 NAR president and vice chair Cathy Whatley, will work with Chicago-based executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to recruit candidates for the position.

Stinton’s achievements include directing the growth of Realtors® Property Resource, guiding the creation of REALTOR® University, implementing investments and partnerships as president of Second Century Ventures, and spearheading efforts to drive member participation in the REALTOR® Party.

