Adam Levine Says ‘Sweetest Goodbye’ to SoHo Loft

Superstar Adam Levine, Maroon 5 singer and judge of “The Voice,” sold his SoHo loft in June 2016 for a sparkling $5.4 million. Levine, along with wife Behati Prinsloo, listed their spacious 2,800-square-foot spot shortly after becoming pregnant with their first child.

Long, sleek and narrow, much like the frontman himself, the space sits in a cast-iron building from the 1900s. The gorgeous couple purchased the digs in August 2014 for $4.45 million, making a sweet mil upon its resell. However, the couple sunk major money on renovating the space, converting it from three bedrooms into one massive sleeping unit.

The one-bedroom apartment features exposed brick walls, 13-foot ceilings and huge windows overlooking Greene Street. An open floor plan helps make the home feel expansive, and the master suite is fully decked out with a Jacuzzi, separate shower and massive dressing room, er, closet.

Sold for: $5.4 million

Listed by: Adam Mahfouda and Jules Borbely of Oxford Property Group

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.