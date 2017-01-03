Free Brokerage Management Resources, Expertise at Broker Summit

NAR PULSE—Real Estate Brokerage Essentials®, a must-have resource for brokers, will be given as a gift at the REALTOR® Broker Summit. Created by NAR’s Legal Team and NAR Chief Legal Counsel Katie Johnson, this comprehensive tool guides brokers in running their offices efficiently and minimizing their risk for legal liability. During her session at the Summit, Johnson will be discussing key lessons and takeaways from the book. Register today to secure your seat and your copy!

Open Enrollment Ends Jan. 31

Take action now. Jan. 31 is the last day you can enroll in a qualified healthcare plan for 2017. The penalty for non-coverage this year will be up to 2.5 percent of your income. Visit the Members Health Insurance Exchange to quote, shop and enroll in a qualified health plan. REALTORS® Insurance Marketplace is a proud REALTOR Benefits® Program partner. Click here to get started.

Save on Products and Services You Already Use!

In just one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® saved a combined $59 million by taking advantage of at least one offering through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn how you can save this year with industry leading companies including FCA US LLC (formerly Chrysler Group LLC), Placester, FedEx, DocuSign and more. Start saving.



