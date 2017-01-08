Rock Holdings Acquires LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA

Rock Holdings, Inc., parent company of Quicken Loans, has agreed to acquire LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA, two online marketing service providers owned by Core Digital Media, the company recently announced. Current leadership of LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA will remain with the companies in their Los Angeles headquarters, which will also remain open.

“We are passionate about online technology, and its importance in the finance and education spaces,” says Graham Skidmore, vice president of Rock Holdings. “LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA play a meaningful role in helping consumers find the best online solutions for their goals. Through these acquisitions, and the planned capital investments, we are confident these businesses will continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA,” says Steve Krenzer, CEO of Core Digital Media. “We look forward to an exciting future for both our clients and team members. Rock Holdings will bring fresh capital, enthusiasm and a vast amount of technology and online experience that will allow us to grow to new heights.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

