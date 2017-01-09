Engel & VÃ¶lkers New Orleans Opens Second Location

Engel & VÃ¶lkers New Orleans recently opened its second shop, New Orleans Historic, with a grand opening celebration, Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers New Orleans Historic, located at 601 Julia Street, will be led by co-owners of Engel & VÃ¶lkers New Orleans Joyce Delery, Anne Delery Comarda and Marty Brantley.

“Market trends suggest that 2017 is poised to be a strong year for the premium New Orleans residential real estate market,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “With the Louisiana economy and real estate markets positioned for growth, we are excited to have a significant presence across the state. Our New Orleans Historic shop is well-connected to our network of shops in Louisiana and around the world.”

The shop’s grand opening celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring speeches from special guests, including Sandra Lindquist, vice president of Membership Development of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Todd Murphy, president of the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce Jerry Bologna, president of the Jefferson Economic Development Commission, Pat Carpenter Bourgeois, president and CEO of Special Olympics Louisiana, and Rebecca Hulse, Special Olympics athlete, along with her mother, Anne Hulse, and Jim LeBlanc, president and CEO of Volunteers of America.

“With the resurrection of New Orleans complete, and as we approach our 300th anniversary as a city, we are seeing great interest from foreign homebuyers in purchasing a home in our community,” says Delery. “Both domestic and international buyers are realizing the value of the residential real estate market in New Orleans, making this the perfect time to grow our business globally and partner with Engel & VÃ¶lkersâ€™ international network, which is a trusted brand in Louisiana and globally.”

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.



