Turbocharge Your Business with These Top 10 Tools from RPRÂ®

nar_rpr_cobrandNAR PULSEâ€”Each new year invites us to adopt fresh approaches to doing business. If you haven’t already done so, here are RPRÂ®’s 2016 top 10 new and/or improved tools that you’ll want to incorporate into your daily business practices. See the list.

Save with the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program
Your official NAR member benefits resource brings savings and special offers to REALTORSÂ® from more than 30 carefully selected industry-leading companies, including FCA US LLC,Â  FedEx, SprintÂ®, Liberty Mutual, Dell, PlacesterÂ®, DocuSign and more. Learn more.

Newest REALTORÂ® University Journal Discusses Student Loan Debt, Homeownership
Homeownership remains important to the millennial generation, but homeownership rates are still declining and student loan debt remains a large issue for Americans. Read about the effect student loan debt is having on first-time homebuyers and other important research topics in the latest issue of the Journal of the Center for Real Estate Studies from REALTORÂ® University. Read the Journal here.

