A Focused Approach to Continued Success

In the following interview, Kristin Halton, broker associate, The Halton Group, Teles Properties in Newport Beach, Calif., discusses conditions in the local market and the marketing strategies to meet its needs.

Region Served: Coastal Orange County

Years in Real Estate: 17

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 4

Favorite Part of Your Job: Helping people find their dream home or next great investment

Who Has Most Influenced Your Success? My parents and mentors

What demographic segments are driving your business these days?

We’re seeing a lot of activity among local families, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs and executives in our market today.

How do you use technology to better serve your clients?

We have a free app—The Halton Group—that anybody can download, in addition to many other features that are used to promote our listings online.

What is the biggest challenge you’re currently facing in your market?

Our biggest challenge is finding the right staff and salespeople to work on the team.

In what ways is your team working to overcome this challenge?

To combat this challenge, we’re always searching for the next top agent to bring on board.

You use an integrated marketing strategy, including print and, specifically, Homes & Land. How does it benefit you?

Not only is Homes & Land a print publication, but the information is syndicated to hundreds of online sites, as well. Through our presence in Homes & Land, we receive calls directly from buyers who are interested in our properties, in addition to online and text leads. The fact that sellers can promote their properties via the front cover and/or a full-page ad goes a long way toward making them happy. And last, but not least, they know the publication is heavily distributed in the area.

