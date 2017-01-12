Improving Technology Integration with Real Estate Webmasters

These days, having a top-notch technology plan is essential for a booming real estate business. Jon Evans, chief technology officer at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., loves handling the amount of raw data that seems to be mandatory when working in real estate technology.”The combination of a 6-9 month sales cycle and the use of the internet by real estate shoppers leads to amazing amounts of data,” says Evans. “This data, when put together succinctly, allows for incredible opportunities for not only integration and automation, but for actual business transactions.” The key word here is integration, which presents frequent challenges for Evans and his team. “Our industry is very fragmented,” says Evans. “Given its nature, there are many software solutions being utilized by our agents and company. Getting all these solutions to talk to each other is crucial for real growth and innovation.” The solution to this fragmentation? According to Evans, the answer is adoption, which is vital when it comes to successfully navigating real estate technology.

“[Adoption] is really important, especially if you’re building a foundation of business intelligence based upon data and integration,” Evans explains. “Getting our agents to use our systems is a great challenge, but one we’re laser focused on.”

To solve this, Evans and his team began using Real Estate Webmasters (REW) in late 2015.

Famous for providing all-in-one solutions to help real estate companies dominate their market, Real Estate Webmasters builds top-of-the-line responsive websites, offering a suite of back-end tools for integrating MLS data, content management, CRM, drip marketing, analytics and more. Choosing to work with Real Estate Webmasters was no simple decision. Evans’ team interviewed 10 top tech companies and vetted another 20 or so before making their decision. “We also did an industry-wide audit of the top 100 real estate companies’ websites,” says Evans. Eventually, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty went with Real Estate Webmasters because of their SEO capabilities, their seamless user experience, and their powerful back-end system.

“We were very impressed with REW and the sites that they’ve built,” notes Evans, who compliments the company’s sites for their rich content and integrated user experience. “The people are also wonderful,” adds Evans. “We heard great things about the way they treat and interact with their customers.”

Since launching their new REW-built site, www.DanielGale.com, in June 2016, Evans’ team has not been disappointed. After the site went live, they witnessed an immense uptick in both traffic and leads. “After launch, we tripled our overall traffic to our site and doubled the number of leads from our site.” In addition to helping the Daniel Gale team with lead gen and traffic analytics, Real Estate Webmasters also offers content management and proven search engine optimization techniques.

Evans and the Daniel Gale team are excited for the future of their partnership with Real Estate Webmasters. They’re currently looking into the company’s pay-per-click lead solution, and anticipate even stronger growth of their web presence in 2017, and beyond.

