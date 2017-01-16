Zillow Group Acquires Hamptons Real Estate Online

Zillow Group has acquired Hamptons Real Estate Online (HREO.com), a Hamptons-focused real estate portal complementing the company’s StreetEasy and Naked Apartments brands, the company recently announced. The acquisition includes RealNet and Open RealNet Exchange (OREX), HREO’s listing entry and distribution software.

“HREO and StreetEasy are leaders and experts in two real estate markets that are not only critically important on their own, but are also intrinsically linked to one another: the Hamptons and New York City. It’s a natural pairing,” says Susan Daimler, general manager of StreetEasy. “We’re excited to bring our resources and focus to another unique market that also has a large shared audience among the buyers, renters and real estate professionals in New York City, and to work closely with our industry partners to develop even better tools and experiences.”

HREO, RealNet and OREX will now be supported with more resources for improvement across all platforms, providing better experiences for Hamptons buyers, renters and real estate professionals.

For more information, please visit www.zillowgroup.com.



