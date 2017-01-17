Realtor.com Unveils Augmented Reality and Image Recognition Features in Android App

Realtor.com® has unveiled Sign Snap™ and Street Peek™, two patent pending augmented reality and image recognition features, for its Android app, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated website recently announced. Sign Snap, which allows users to access realtor.com property data by snapping a photo of a real estate sign, is now available; Street Peek, which allows users to access realtor.com property data by panning a street, will be available in spring.

“Finding the perfect home can be a stressful experience,” says Nate Johnson, realtor.com chief marketing officer. “That’s why we are continuing to optimize our mobile experience with first-to-market features that support consumers throughout the home-buying process, making it as simple and stress-free as possible. In a market where actionable information can make all the difference between landing a dream home or losing it, we are empowering consumers with an app that provides quick, accessible property information in the palm of their hands.”

With Sign Snap, users can snap a photo of a real estate for sale or for rent sign they happen to be near; Sign Snap will then search the realtor.com property database to locate the property. They can view related information for the property, such as photos, property details, price data, open house dates, and more, and share desired listings with family and friends via email, text message and social media.

With Street Peek, users can pan a neighborhood street; Street Peek then instantaneously surfaces property details about homes on that street and in the realtor.com property database to show whether they are for sale. They can view related information for the property, such as the listing or rental price, recently sold price, estimated value, and number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Users can also tilt the screen to view a map of the neighborhood and access additional perspective on what’s nearby, or tap the displayed info card to obtain more details. Filtering options let users locate specific property types, and users will be able to search their history of street photos and listings previously viewed.

Both features will be made available for iOS in the future.

