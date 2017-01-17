Who’s Living Paycheck to Paycheckâ€”and Who Isn’t

X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Who’s Living Paycheck to Paycheckâ€”and Who Isn’t

Who’s Living Paycheck to Paycheckâ€”and Who Isn’t

Living paycheck to paycheck is a harsh reality for many Americans, whose expensesâ€”including housingâ€”sap any hope of disposable income. According to a recent study by GOBankingRates, the paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle is most common in California, Hawaii and New York, and least common in Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

States Most Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck

  1. Hawaii
    Median Paycheck: $2,826
    Disposable Income: -$367 (-13 percent)
  1. California
    Median Paycheck: $2,481
    Disposable Income: $162 (7 percent)
  1. New York
    Median Paycheck: $2,340
    Disposable Income: $300 (13 percent)

States Least Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck

  1. Mississippi
    Median Paycheck: $1,561
    Disposable Income: $766 (49 percent)
  1. Arkansas
    Median Paycheck: $1,615
    Disposable Income: $775 (48 percent)
  1. Oklahoma
    Median Paycheck: $1,868
    Disposable Income: $892 (48 percent)

Learn where your state ranks here.

Source: GOBankingRates

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.