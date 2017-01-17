Who’s Living Paycheck to Paycheckâ€”and Who Isn’t

Living paycheck to paycheck is a harsh reality for many Americans, whose expensesâ€”including housingâ€”sap any hope of disposable income. According to a recent study by GOBankingRates, the paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle is most common in California, Hawaii and New York, and least common in Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
States Most Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck
- Hawaii
Median Paycheck: $2,826
Disposable Income: -$367 (-13 percent)
- California
Median Paycheck: $2,481
Disposable Income: $162 (7 percent)
- New York
Median Paycheck: $2,340
Disposable Income: $300 (13 percent)
States Least Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck
- Mississippi
Median Paycheck: $1,561
Disposable Income: $766 (49 percent)
- Arkansas
Median Paycheck: $1,615
Disposable Income: $775 (48 percent)
- Oklahoma
Median Paycheck: $1,868
Disposable Income: $892 (48 percent)
Source: GOBankingRates
