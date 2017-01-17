Who’s Living Paycheck to Paycheckâ€”and Who Isn’t

Living paycheck to paycheck is a harsh reality for many Americans, whose expensesâ€”including housingâ€”sap any hope of disposable income. According to a recent study by GOBankingRates, the paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle is most common in California, Hawaii and New York, and least common in Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

States Most Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Hawaii

Median Paycheck: $2,826

Disposable Income: -$367 (-13 percent)

California

Median Paycheck: $2,481

Disposable Income: $162 (7 percent)

New York

Median Paycheck: $2,340

Disposable Income: $300 (13 percent)

States Least Likely to Have Residents Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Mississippi

Median Paycheck: $1,561

Disposable Income: $766 (49 percent)

Arkansas

Median Paycheck: $1,615

Disposable Income: $775 (48 percent)

Oklahoma

Median Paycheck: $1,868

Disposable Income: $892 (48 percent)

Learn where your state ranks here.

Source: GOBankingRates

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.