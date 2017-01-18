Compass Appoints COO

Compass has appointed Maëlle Gavet as chief operating officer, effective January 30, the company recently announced. Gavet, who will report to CEO and Co-Founder Robert Reffkin, will oversee marketing, product, technology and other functions. Gavet was previously overseeing operations at The Priceline Group.

“As we continue to build the 21st century real estate industry leader, we sought to strengthen our management team by hiring an experienced operator with an impressive track record leading technology-driven businesses through rapid growth,” says Reffkin. “We found this and much more in Maëlle Gavet. With her experience leading global operations for the third largest e-commerce company in the world and managing and building high-performing teams, I am confident that Maëlle will successfully drive and execute the company’s strategic priorities and accelerate our growth.”

“The incredible caliber of our talent across technology, real estate, and business is a differentiator for Compass, and Maëlle adds valuable technology and entrepreneurial experience to our senior team,” says Ori Allon, co-founder and executive chairman. “She will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of Compass’ growth as we continue to build new technology and transform the real estate experience for agents and consumers.”

“I believe that Compass is uniquely positioned to transform the residential real estate industry—one of the largest global markets that has been largely untouched by technology,” says Gavet. “Compass has achieved a tremendous amount in a short period of time and I look forward to working with the team to scale its impact in both new and existing markets and to ultimately deliver a more seamless home buying, selling and renting experience.”

