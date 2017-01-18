DocuSign Appoints SaaS Industry Veteran as CEO

DocuSign has appointed Daniel Springer, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry veteran, as CEO, the company recently announced. Springer, previously the chairman and CEO of Responsys, brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. Keith Krach will continue as DocuSign’s chairman of the board.

“After our comprehensive CEO search, I am confident that Dan is the right leader to continue our hyper growth, further strengthen our preeminence in the market, and further inspire the innovative, entrepreneurial, values-based culture of DocuSign,” says Krach. “Dan brings an exceptional track record of executive leadership, along with deep SaaS expertise and public company experience. As we pursue one of the largest strategic markets in the cloud today, we must continue to sprint this marathon, and I could not be passing the baton to a better person and leader than Dan.”

“DocuSign has delivered tremendous value for hundreds of thousands of companies and millions of consumers around the world by providing them with a faster, easier and more secure set of services for their digital transformation journey,” says Springer. “I’m thrilled to join a team of such highly passionate leaders and employees so deeply focused on customer success. I look forward to leading the next chapter of DocuSign innovations to bring even more value to our customers, developers and partners around the world.”

