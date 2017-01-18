From Status Quo to Superstar: How Brokers Are Going ‘Beyond the Plateau’

From new business models to young-gun execs, the face of the real estate brokerage business is changing. While disruption and competition keeps everyone on their toes, how do long-time real estate firms stay relevant—and profitable—in these evolutionary times?

This very question will be tackled during RISMedia’s upcoming Power Broker Roundtable, “Growth Strategies Beyond the Plateau,” at the 2017 REALTOR® Broker Summit, taking place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on Feb. 14 and 15. During this session, a panel of veteran brokers, who have led their firms through a roller coaster of changing market conditions, will share tactics for keeping your brokerage fresh and ahead of the curve in changing times. Moderated by RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston, the Power Broker Roundtable will feature:

Moderator

John Featherston, President & CEO, RISMedia

John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, Inc.



Panelists

Robert Bailey, Broker, Bailey Properties; Liaison for Large Residential Firms Relations, National Association of REALTORS®

Bailey is the broker of Bailey Properties in Santa Cruz, Calif., a regional independent brokerage. He was 2002 president of the California Association of REALTORS® and currently serves on NAR’s 2017 leadership team, Broker Advisory for RPR and Realtor.com and on the zipLogix Board of Directors.

Gretchen Pearson, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Pearson has 30-plus years of experience and leads one of the fastest-growing full-service real estate companies in California and Nevada. She was honored with the 2016 Most Influential Business Woman award, NAR’s Top 40 Under 40, and Entrepreneur of the Year. Pearson founded the Drysdale Community Foundation, sponsors a large number of local events, and is a well-respected national presenter.

David Romero, President & CEO, Century 21 Award

Romero has been a leader in the real estate industry for over two decades and president and CEO of CENTURY 21 Award since 2004. CENTURY 21 Award is a full-service brokerage with 14 office locations and nearly 1,000 agents throughout Southern California. He sits on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals and previously sat on the Housing & Redevelopment Committee and the Planning Commission for the city of Anaheim.

Michael Golden, Co-Founder, @properties

In 2000, Golden and fellow broker Thaddeus Wong established @properties, a full-service real estate company that is the No. 1 residential broker in the city of Chicago, the second largest brokerage firm in Illinois and the 11th largest broker by sales volume in the U.S. Today, @properties has more than 2,000 licensed real estate brokers in 15 offices in the city, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, and Lake Geneva, Wisc.



RISMedia’s Power Broker Roundtable will take place on Day 1 of the REALTOR® Broker Summit, Feb. 14, immediately following the Opening Keynote address from George Blankenship, former Tesla, Apple, and Gap, Inc. executive. The event’s other sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including market forecasts, navigating legal risks, the impact of the new administration on real estate, technology game-changers and crisis management.



Day 2 of the event, Feb. 15, will kick off with a special Q&A with volleyball player and five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh-Jennings. Networking receptions will round out the program. For a complete agenda, click here.

