Design for Days: 100 Years of Home-Building

Take a field trip to your hometown’s historic district and stroll the sidewalk. Blur the cars out of focus and it’s not hard to imagine what life looked like in decades and centuries past. It’s proof you don’t have to travel to a museum to get a glimpse of history—instead, you can live it every day when you own a home from your favorite decade.

To prove just how diverse American homes are, here’s a sampling of homes for sale on Trulia that showcases period home design and architecture styles from each decade, from 1900 through today.

The 1900s: $549,000, 337 Valley St. NE, Abingdon, VA 24210

Known to locals as “The Pink Lady,” this early Victorian home for sale has been refreshed with new appliances, but many of the original details have been preserved (like those beautiful mosaic glass windows leading from the dining room to the living room). From the gorgeous wraparound porch to the “gingerbread” trim, historical details are what make this 1903 home a standout.

The 1910s: $439,900, 15 Geneva St., Medford, OR 97504

Tucked behind lush landscaping on a cobblestone street, this 1914 craftsman bungalow in Medford, Ore., is a well-cared-for charmer. With original mahogany stain woodwork, box beam ceilings, and bird’s-eye maple and red fir floors, this home is a magnificent example of built-to-last elegance. Add in modern details like heated Carrara marble floors and a newly remodeled kitchen, and you’ll want to move right in!

The 1920s: $788,000, 1228 Murray Hill Ave., Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

Built in Colonial Revival style, this imposing six bedroom-home sits on one of the most sought-after cobblestone streets in Pittsburgh, Pa. Built in 1920, the property includes a converted carriage house with a two car-garage and a one bedroom-apartment above. The main house features details such as hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, updated bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen. Don’t miss the dual staircases and the level backyard.

The 1930s: $579,000, 415 Brackett Rd., Rye, NH 03870

It’s impossible to deny the all-American appeal of this cedar-shingled, 1,570-square-foot cottage in Rye, N.H. Sun shines through every window of the home, which is located just a few streets from the water. Built in 1935, it’s been updated with modern features such as granite countertops, ENERGY STAR® appliances and a jetted tub in the master bathroom.

The 1940s: $463,000, 8634 San Benito Way, Dallas, TX, 75218

Located in the funky Forest Hills neighborhood of Dallas, this three bedroom-home has been expanded and remodeled inside, while staying true to its original 1943 exterior. With hardwood floors, an open kitchen, and a private, fenced-in backyard, the home is the ideal blend of past and present.

The 1950s: $810,000, 964 Buckingham Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

Beauty is not trumped by function in this Atlanta, Ga., split-level home, built in 1953. Four bedrooms—including a main floor master suite addition—offer plenty of space for a growing family. Don’t miss the large slate patio that leads to the backyard and basketball court, the open chef’s kitchen, beamed ceilings, and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar. This home is functional and stunning.

The 1960s: $309,900, 3560 Fairway Lane, Longview, WA 98632

Contemporary style pairs with earth tones, geometric design, and modern details in this three-bedroom, 1967 home for sale in Longview, Wash. The home has been well maintained and updated for modern conveniences, with travertine and hardwood floors, an updated master suite and a private deck.

The 1970s: $699,900, 1130 Burnham Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

How do you know this Bloomfield Hills, Mich., home was built during the ’70s? No, there aren’t any harvest gold- or avocado-hued appliances here. But if the floating staircase, sunken living room or stone fireplace doesn’t give it away, look toward the windows. Large walls of glass let light into this four bedroom-home and allow views of the large, grassy, fenced-in backyard with a pool.

The 1980s: $725,000, 1632 Treetop Ridge Lane, Knoxville, TN 37919

With a finished lower level that includes two bedrooms, a rec room, a laundry room and a full bathroom, this 1986 five bedroom-home got in on the finished basement fad. But it was also custom-designed by its original owner, an architect. Careful attention to detail is noticeable in the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows, cathedral ceilings and skylights. It’s not hard to imagine cozying up in the lofted office space above the living room, or in the living room itself, which features a built-in entertainment area.

The 1990s: $330,000, 4208 Karen Court, Plano, TX 75074

What better way to occupy extra space than with a game room or a luxurious owner’s suite with two walk-in closets, a soaking tub, and furniture-style vanities? Built in 1991, this brick home for sale in Plano, Texas, may not look the part of “mansion,” but it definitely delivers on luxury. If that’s not enough, check out the backyard, which includes an outdoor living room and a side garden.

The 2000s: $439,999, 31235 N. 164th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Who wouldn’t want to spend all day in this four bedroom, adobe-style home for sale in Scottsdale, Ariz.? Enjoy desert mornings outside in the home’s outdoor living room and afternoons in the cozy family room, which features wood vigas (beams) and a stone gas fireplace. Built in 2000, the home was recently remodeled with a new kitchen and landscaping.

The 2010s: $739,900, 2214 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO 80211

Dreaming of a place to call your own in Denver, Colo.? Enjoy proximity to everything in this three bedroom-townhome in Denver’s hip LoHi neighborhood. With its modern exterior and sleek finishes, it’s an ultrafashionable abode, whether you’re into the nightlife or you’d rather soak in the creature comforts at home. (Just head to the rooftop deck for sweeping views of the city—and bring some hot chocolate with you!)



