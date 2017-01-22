Meeting Expectations with a Marketing Mix

In the following interview, Jennifer Cutter, managing broker of Edina Realty City Lakes in St. Louis Park, Minn., discusses what’s ahead for the Minneapolis market, and how she’s outfitting her agents to meet those expectations.



Region Served: Minneapolis and surrounding areas

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 75-85

Facebook: @LakesEdinaRealty

www.edinarealty.com

What are your expectations for your local market in 2017?

Low inventory will create multiple offers. I also expect a rise in non-MLS sales, modest appreciation and a buyer appetite for housing. High rents will lead to buyers, as homeownership has a strong value at a lower mortgage payment. Interest rates will creep up, and I expect the return of the adjustable-rate mortgage.

As a managing broker, what is your leadership philosophy?

We are here to serve the public. Homeownership is good for communities, and we want to be a part of that. Highly-trained, informed and ethical agents are what we have to offer, and we are very proud of that.

What are some of the best ways you motivate your agents?

I motivate by offering market knowledge, business planning, accountability and mentorship, along with specific marketing strategies to gain clients and exposure.

Turning to marketing, how are you using social media to stay in front of your clients and prospects?

We are using RISMedia [ACE] posts; in addition, we boost all our listings to specific demographics and post market share information on areas surrounding our location. We acknowledge our agents’ birthdays and anniversaries, and post office and community events to engage our viewers.

What aspects of RISMedia’s ACE are most appealing to you, as a broker and for your agents?

The simplicity—I don’t have to do a thing. I also receive an email with the post so I have the opportunity to see what is being put out there on our behalf. I love that I can see the number of views and love counting the shares! I also like the mix of media in the posts and the inclusion of video.

Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com.

