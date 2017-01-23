Brokerages Launch Clareity’s ‘DASH!’ Intranet Platform

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Simply Sold have launched Clareity’s DASH! intranet platform, joining franchise networks including Century 21 Real Estate, Keller Williams and RE/MAX that have implemented the platform, Clareity recently announced. DASH! is the broker version of Clareity’s Single Sign-On Dashboard, available to associations and MLSs.

“Clareity’s DASH! platform has solved the two biggest problems we were facing as a brokerage: communication and technology adoption,” says Alex Woltman, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Plus, our agents absolutely love it! When they only have to go to one place to find their MLS, CMA, lockbox, marketing tools, training resources, internal communications, etc., they can spend a lot more time focusing on building their businesses, and that’s what we’re here to help them do.”



“The creation and implementation took two to three weeks and we were completely up and running,” says Bart J. Patterson, vice president and general manager of RE/MAX Classic, another brokerage that recently launched DASH! “Clareity created links to title companies, sign companies, corporate websites, ShowingDesk, MLS and transaction platforms. Everything in one spot for single login access has made the agent’s life easier. I would recommend the application and implementation to anyone looking to streamline the agents’ workflow.”



More DASH! implementations are scheduled for 2017.



Interested in DASH!? Schedule an appointment by emailing broker@clareity.com.



