Carson Approved as HUD Secretary

A Senate Committee on Tuesday approved Ben Carson as Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary. President Trump nominated Carson for the position in November, stating Carson “has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities.”

Carson shared before the Senate Committee during a confirmation hearing that he plans to take a “holistic” approach to housing, pointing to his childhood experience with “housing insecurity.”

“It’s difficult for a child to learn at school if he or she doesn’t have an adequate place to live,” Carson said.

The housing industry has shown support for Carson, who is relatively inexperienced.

“It’s no small task setting policies that support homeownership and real estate investment, and Dr. Carson is to be commended for taking on the challenge,” said National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Bill Brown in a previous statement on the confirmation hearing. “We look forward to working with Dr. Carson in his new capacity on behalf of that important mission.”

On Friday, HUD announced the indefinite suspension of the mortgage insurance premium cut announced by the Obama Administration earlier this month, citing “more analysis and research are deemed necessary to assess future adjustments while also considering potential market conditions in an ever-changing global economy that could impact our efforts.”

