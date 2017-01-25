Staying on Top with Technology and Coaching

In the following interview, Leah Wolfe-Kraemer, managing broker of Realty ONE Group Goodyear in Goodyear, Ariz., discusses agent development, market conditions and technology.

Region Served: Southwest Valley

Years in Real Estate: 12

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 340

Average Time on Market: 69 days

Average Sales Price: $227,339

What is your go-to time management tool?

An online calendar seems like such a boring response, but I really don’t know how I’d get through my day without it. I’m a time-blocking wizard, and color-coded options in Outlook and Google Calendar allow my scheduling to be even more streamlined. I also utilize cloud storage, specifically Dropbox and Google Drive, as a means of sharing helpful forms and other resources with my agents and fellow brokers.

What are your current market conditions?

Our market tends to be very seasonal. While 2016 brought about the highest overall number of sales in the past four years, activity will now slow down until March. Active inventory is roughly the same as it was this time last year, with 21,000 homes in the MLS, but there were 800 more sales in October 2016 than October 2015. We’re still a seller’s market for all intents and purposes.

How are you recruiting younger agents to your team?

Younger agents love the technology we offer, but nothing makes them more eager to join than the one-on-one coaching they receive. The hands-on mentoring program allows them to explore their own unique talents while offering them the necessary support to become successful. We have a family-influenced culture in my office, and our open door policy encourages younger agents to stop in and pick the brains of any of the seasoned agents who rent private office spaces. It doesn’t hurt that we’re the largest and most productive brokerage in our area, and many agents wish to be a part of that success. I’ve also found that many of my younger agents are very socially-conscious and enjoy participating in local fundraising efforts.

What are your predictions for your market this year?

I’ve been tracking market activity month-over-month since 2010, and indicators point to 2017 being another period of steady growth for Maricopa County. My specific area in the West Valley will see even greater growth, with a 5-6 percent increase in home values estimated as new construction and commercial infrastructure continue to increase at a rapid pace.

How do you help your agents adapt to shifting technology?

As a whole, Realty ONE Group is quite progressive and forward-thinking, and I work to mimic that at the local level. Every month at our team meeting, we host a Tech Talk segment that introduces a helpful program or app to my agents. As part of our Mindset Mondays, we frequently host mini-workshops that allow our agents to set up and start using a specific tech tool on the spot. Additionally, I have appointed members to my Special Agent Task Force, a committee that volunteers to beta-test new technology before we release/share it with the masses.

