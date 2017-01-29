Wayne Gretzky’s Hotel of an Estate Sells for $6 Million

Former professional ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky recently sold his plush Los Angeles Sherwood Country Club estate for $6 million. The Canadian hockey great designed the home’s interior to emulate his favorite boutique hotels, and the luxury both inside and outside the estate is endless.

Gretzky and his wife, Janet Jones, bought the property in 2009 for $2.765 million. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 7,600 square feet of living space. Drenched in finery, the estate’s amenities include a guesthouse, a gym overlooking the palatial pool, a sauna, an outdoor kitchen and an office with a roaring fireplace.

The property sold to Trixy Weiss, co-founder and co-chair of the Board of Directors of Genesis Capital.

Sold for: $6 million

Sold by: Engel & Völkers Advisors Nicole Van Parys and Gary Nesen

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia's senior content editor.



