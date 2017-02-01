Homes.com Partners with Sales Marketing and Social Media Expert Chris Smith

Homes.com has partnered with sales marketing and social media expert Chris Smith to host Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE events across the U.S. this year, Homes.com recently announced. Under the exclusive partnership, Smith—author of “The Conversion Code” and co-founder of Curaytor—will only appear live at Homes.com sponsored events in 2017, including Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, the New York City area, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. and Washington, D.C.

“Chris Smith is real estate’s most successful next gen marketing expert,” says Homes.com President David Mele. “By taking his message live to agents in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and many more markets, Homes.com can directly help thousands of real estate professionals increase their sales and become even more successful.”

“Partnering with Homes.com, one of the best-known brands in real estate, allows me to feed off the energy of a larger, live crowd,” says Smith. “I always bring my ‘A’ game, but it’s really the audience and their energy and questions that make it a one-of-a-kind event. Every agent knows after spending just 10 minutes in the room, that they’ll take away information that can immediately help them grow their business.”

Homes.com will offer real estate agents complimentary tickets to the events on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign up to be notified about the closest LIVE event, click here.

