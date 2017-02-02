Mortgage Rates Mirror Fed Decision

Mortgage rates on average remained unchanged this week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), mirroring the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to keep the key interest rate unchanged.

“The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points this week following a tepid advance estimate of fourth quarter GDP and the Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged,” says Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to Freddie Mac’s survey, averages 4.19 percent with an average 0.5 point; the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.41 percent with an average 0.5 point; the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.23 percent with an average 0.4 point.

“The 30-year mortgage rate remained flat at 4.19 percent, starting the month 47 basis points higher than this time last year,” Becketti says. “Despite the uncertainty in the market, the Pending Home Sales Index increased 1.6 percent in December, up from a decline of 2.5 percent the month prior.”

For more information, please visit www.freddiemac.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.