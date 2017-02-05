Maintaining a Solid Social Media Presence

In the following interview, Molly Goenner, managing broker of Edina Realty in Minneapolis, Minn., discusses how she’s put her social media efforts on auto-pilot.



Region Served: Minneapolis, Minn.

Years in Real Estate: 16

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 35

Facebook: @226Washington

Twitter: @MollyGoenner

What are some of the current trends you see in your market today?

The biggest trend we’re seeing today is downtown growth, specifically in the North Loop, where condos and townhomes are a primary target. We’re also seeing a lot of millennial buyers, in addition to empty nesters looking for their very own urban cabin.

In terms of social media, are there any specific topics trending in your local market?

As far as what’s trending on social media, I’m seeing a lot of ‘Top 5’ lists and articles pertaining to low inventory techniques and popular color trends.

What steps have you taken to ensure success this year?

One thing I’ve done is put the majority of my marketing on auto-pilot. This includes everything from social media to mailings.

How are you using social media to better your real estate business?

By sharing more eye-catching posts with relevant content from RISMedia’s ACE—Automated Content Engagement. I’m more active on Twitter than Facebook, and I have more people following me on Twitter since I’ve been using ACE.

What aspects of the ACE program are most appealing to you?

The branded landing pages. The cool thing is that when you see a post and click on it, you’re taken to a beautiful article that’s more in-depth about the topic that was posted. The landing page also includes a nice picture of myself, as well as my office information and address. If someone is inclined to call me, all the information is right there.

What prompted your decision to join ACE?

I was at the 2016 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla., with another managing broker and we decided since there were…competitors in this area…I would sign up for [one of them], and she would sign up for ACE. Our plan was to try them out for a month and compare their content and landing pages, the quality of print versus the price, and see which one we should gravitate toward. It was very clear from what I was seeing on her social media pages that the content provided through ACE was geared more toward real estate and helping real estate professionals capture clients through the article. [The other service’s] landing pages were also harder to find, and not as clear as those offered through ACE.

What is the biggest challenge you face when it comes to social media?

My biggest challenge is providing creative content on a consistent timeline. ACE does that for me.

What words of advice do you have for other real estate professionals who may not be using ACE yet?

ACE is an affordable way to be present on social media without having to be a social media expert.

