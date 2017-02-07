NAR PULSE—If you cannot attend the Broker Summit in San Diego, meet us online! NAR members located in and outside of the U.S. will be able to view three business sessions from the Broker Summit for FREE via live stream, as a member benefit. The broadcast begins Tuesday, Feb. 14 starting at 2:00 p.m. PST. Learn more and register now!



Save on Products and Services You Already Use with NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program!

In just one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® saved a combined $59 million by taking advantage of at least one offering through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn how you can save this year with industry-leading companies, including FCA US LLC (formerly Chrysler Group LLC), Placester, FedEx, DocuSign and more. Learn more.

NAR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2017

NAR is proud to continue its relationship with BGCA in 2017 and beyond! More than 200 REALTOR® associations, members and firms have reported involvement with their local Club since the partnership began. Are you looking to get involved this year? Visit NAR.realtor/BGCA for examples of how the REALTOR® family has connected with Clubs in their community, and how you can do the same! Read more.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.