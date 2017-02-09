RE/MAX Launches New Ad Campaign with Director Roman Coppola

RE/MAX recently launched a new advertising campaign, which includes 12 television spots, with the help of agency Camp + King and director Roman Coppola, the company recently announced. The campaign builds off of the company’s 2016 campaign, “The Sign of a RE/MAX Agent.”



“In an age where consumers seemingly have every tool and technology they need to buy and sell their own home, it’s critical to remind them why RE/MAX agents are absolutely crucial to the home-buying and -selling process to help their clients find the perfect place,” says Adam Contos, chief operating officer at RE/MAX. “From scouting homes to managing inspections, negotiating price and orchestrating a complicated transaction, RE/MAX agents do more, and this campaign illustrates that in a youthful, fun and memorable way.”



The 15- and 30-second spots, including one Spanish version, feature RE/MAX agents who are not only local market experts, but also scout neighborhoods, stage homes and give sage advice about one of the most important financial decisions a person or family will make. Like last year’s advertising, the campaign expands to radio, outdoor, print and digital treatments that will run throughout 2017 in markets across the country. Camp + King will also create videos and graphics for social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram.

“Last year we launched ‘The Sign of a RE/MAX Agent,’ focusing on how much RE/MAX agents hustle behind the scenes to make buying or selling a home easier for their clients,” says Jamie King, partner and CEO of Camp + King. “This year, we’re continuing the campaign, but instead of just hustle, we’re showcasing the knowledge and experience RE/MAX agents bring to every real estate transaction.”

View all of the 2017 RE/MAX national spots here.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

