Moving? Chances Are You’re Headed to Atlanta

More Americans migrated to Atlanta than any other city in 2016, according to Penske’s annual Top Moving Destinations ranking, which is based on one-way rental truck reservation data. A-Town has taken the top spot every year since the list’s inception in 2011. One look at its housing costs, and it’s not hard to see why.

The full top 10:



Atlanta, Ga.

Median Home Value: $198,100

Median Rental Price: $1,574/month

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Median Home Value: $117,100

Median Rental Price: $1,148/month



Phoenix, Ariz.

Median Home Value: $200,900

Median Rental Price: $1,055/month

Denver, Colo.

Median Home Value: $363,500

Median Rental Price: $1,577/month

Tampa/Sarasota, Fla.

Median Home Value: $216,350

Median Rental Price: $1,264/month

Orlando, Fla.

Median Home Value: $158,200

Median Rental Price: $1,322/month

Seattle, Wash.

Median Home Value: $611,509

Median Rental Price: $2,133/month

Las Vegas, Nev.

Median Home Value: $205,100

Median Rental Price: $950/month

Houston, Texas

Median Home Value: $310,000

Median Rental Price: $1,392/month

Charlotte, N.C.

Median Home Value: $178,200

Median Rental Price: $1,169/month

The majority of the top 10 cities in the ranking are in the South, and none of them are in the Northeast. Seattle continues to draw residents in droves, despite having the highest housing costs, both for owners and renters, of the top 10—and at a time when most markets are plagued by too-high rents, Las Vegas remains relatively affordable. Still, when it comes to desirable features and overall quality of living, Atlanta’s seven-peat can’t be beat.

Source: Penske

