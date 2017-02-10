Moving? Chances Are You’re Headed to Atlanta

X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Moving? Chances Are You’re Headed to Atlanta

Moving? Chances Are You’re Headed to Atlanta

More Americans migrated to Atlanta than any other city in 2016, according to Penske’s annual Top Moving Destinations ranking, which is based on one-way rental truck reservation data. A-Town has taken the top spot every year since the list’s inception in 2011. One look at its housing costs, and it’s not hard to see why.

The full top 10:

  1. Atlanta, Ga.

Median Home Value: $198,100

Median Rental Price: $1,574/month

  1. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Median Home Value: $117,100

Median Rental Price: $1,148/month

  1. Phoenix, Ariz.

Median Home Value: $200,900

Median Rental Price: $1,055/month

  1. Denver, Colo.

Median Home Value: $363,500

Median Rental Price: $1,577/month

  1. Tampa/Sarasota, Fla.

Median Home Value: $216,350

Median Rental Price: $1,264/month

  1. Orlando, Fla.

Median Home Value: $158,200

Median Rental Price: $1,322/month

  1. Seattle, Wash.

Median Home Value: $611,509

Median Rental Price: $2,133/month

  1. Las Vegas, Nev.

Median Home Value: $205,100

Median Rental Price: $950/month

  1. Houston, Texas

Median Home Value: $310,000

Median Rental Price: $1,392/month

  1. Charlotte, N.C.

Median Home Value: $178,200

Median Rental Price: $1,169/month

The majority of the top 10 cities in the ranking are in the South, and none of them are in the Northeast. Seattle continues to draw residents in droves, despite having the highest housing costs, both for owners and renters, of the top 10—and at a time when most markets are plagued by too-high rents, Las Vegas remains relatively affordable. Still, when it comes to desirable features and overall quality of living, Atlanta’s seven-peat can’t be beat.

Source: Penske

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.