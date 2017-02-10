Moving? Chances Are You’re Headed to Atlanta

More Americans migrated to Atlanta than any other city in 2016, according to Penske’s annual Top Moving Destinations ranking, which is based on one-way rental truck reservation data. A-Town has taken the top spot every year since the list’s inception in 2011. One look at its housing costs, and it’s not hard to see why.
The full top 10:
- Atlanta, Ga.
Median Home Value: $198,100
Median Rental Price: $1,574/month
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
Median Home Value: $117,100
Median Rental Price: $1,148/month
- Phoenix, Ariz.
Median Home Value: $200,900
Median Rental Price: $1,055/month
- Denver, Colo.
Median Home Value: $363,500
Median Rental Price: $1,577/month
- Tampa/Sarasota, Fla.
Median Home Value: $216,350
Median Rental Price: $1,264/month
- Orlando, Fla.
Median Home Value: $158,200
Median Rental Price: $1,322/month
- Seattle, Wash.
Median Home Value: $611,509
Median Rental Price: $2,133/month
- Las Vegas, Nev.
Median Home Value: $205,100
Median Rental Price: $950/month
- Houston, Texas
Median Home Value: $310,000
Median Rental Price: $1,392/month
- Charlotte, N.C.
Median Home Value: $178,200
Median Rental Price: $1,169/month
The majority of the top 10 cities in the ranking are in the South, and none of them are in the Northeast. Seattle continues to draw residents in droves, despite having the highest housing costs, both for owners and renters, of the top 10—and at a time when most markets are plagued by too-high rents, Las Vegas remains relatively affordable. Still, when it comes to desirable features and overall quality of living, Atlanta’s seven-peat can’t be beat.
Source: Penske
