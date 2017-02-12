This Week: Stream RISMedia’s Power Broker Roundtable at the 2017 REALTORÂ® Broker Summit

Members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) will have access to a free live stream of select sessions from the 2017 REALTORÂ® Broker Summit this week, including RISMedia’s Power Broker Roundtable, “Above the Plateau: Strategies for Remaining Vital and Profitable.” The Summit, February 14-17, will feature market insights and forecasts, as well as keynotes.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Roundtable takes place on Day 1 of the event, following the Opening Keynote. The Roundtable will feature:

Panelists

Robert Bailey, Broker, Bailey Properties; Liaison for Large Residential Firms Relations, National Association of REALTORSÂ®

Bailey is the broker of Bailey Properties in Santa Cruz, Calif., a regional independent brokerage. He was 2002 president of the California Association of REALTORSÂ® and currently serves on NAR’s 2017 leadership team, Broker Advisory for RPR and realtor.com, and on the zipLogix Board of Directors.



Gretchen Pearson, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Pearson has 30-plus years of experience and leads one of the fastest-growing full-service real estate companies in California and Nevada. She was honored with the 2016 Most Influential Business Woman award, NAR’s Top 40 Under 40, and Entrepreneur of the Year. Pearson founded the Drysdale Community Foundation, sponsors a large number of local events, and is a well-respected national presenter.

David Romero, President and CEO, Century 21 Award

Romero has been a leader in the real estate industry for over two decades and president and CEO of one of the leading CENTURY 21 franchises since 2000. Romero has held seats on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals, the Housing & Redevelopment Committee, and the Planning Commission for the city of Anaheim. CENTURY 21 Award is a full-service brokerage with 14 office locations and nearly 1,000 agents throughout Southern California.

Michael Golden, Co-Founder, @properties

In 2000, Golden and fellow broker Thaddeus Wong established @properties, a full-service real estate company that is the No. 1 residential broker in the city of Chicago, the second largest brokerage firm in Illinois and the 11th largest broker by sales volume in the U.S. Today, @properties has more than 2,000 licensed real estate brokers in 15 offices in the city, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, and Lake Geneva, Wis.

Moderator

John Featherston, President and CEO, RISMedia

John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, Inc. Since 1980, RISMedia has been servicing more than 374,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies, as well as social media and content solutions for brokers and agents through its ACE, Pop-a-Note and REsource programs.

The broadcast begins February 14 at 2:00 p.m. PST. Register for the live stream here.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.