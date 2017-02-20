X
Cobie Smulders Sells $1.425 Million Los Feliz Property to Demetri Martin

By Gabrielle van Welie

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

Now that Cobie Smulders isn’t busy playing not-the-mother in “How I Met Your Mother,” she’s moved on to better things—like investing in a $991,000 triplex that she just sold for $1.425 million to comedian Demetri Martin.

The property is divided into two townhouses. Each of them comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and hardwood floors, and a top-notch interior to match the 1922 Southern Colonial-style facade. Other amenities include office space, a two-car garage with a separate carriage house above, office space and a studio.

Altogether, the “Daily Show” comedian now owns 2,300 square feet amounting to six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a low-maintenance, yet fully functional patio. It’s set up with a trellis and built-in benches.

Listed for: $1.499 million
Listed by: Andrew Rhoda

Cobie_Smulders_2-3

Cobie_Smulders_4-5

Credit: Los Angeles Times

Gabrielle van Welie is RISMedia’s editorial intern. Email her your real estate news ideas at gvanwelie@rismedia.com.

