Cobie Smulders Sells $1.425 Million Los Feliz Property to Demetri Martin

Now that Cobie Smulders isn’t busy playing not-the-mother in “How I Met Your Mother,” she’s moved on to better things—like investing in a $991,000 triplex that she just sold for $1.425 million to comedian Demetri Martin.

The property is divided into two townhouses. Each of them comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and hardwood floors, and a top-notch interior to match the 1922 Southern Colonial-style facade. Other amenities include office space, a two-car garage with a separate carriage house above, office space and a studio.

Altogether, the “Daily Show” comedian now owns 2,300 square feet amounting to six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a low-maintenance, yet fully functional patio. It’s set up with a trellis and built-in benches.

