Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review in its 2017 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises ranking based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor, the company recently announced. The ranking marks the second consecutive year Weichert® has been recognized.

“Being named one of the best franchises in the country again as a result of the positive feedback provided by our network of Weichert professionals is truly an honor,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with best-in-class technology and comprehensive marketing strategies, as well as incomparable support for both agents and franchise owners, to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry.”

Ninety-four percent of the Weichert franchisees surveyed for the ranking rated the quality of products provided by Weichert as “good,” “very good,” or “excellent.” Ninety-one percent rated Weichert’s support and training as good, very good or excellent, while 90 percent rated Weichert’s operations and systems and technology as good, very good or excellent.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.

