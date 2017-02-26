Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® Names Spacio Preferred Provider

Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® (LeadingRE) has named Spacio, an intelligent visitor registration solution, a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the company recently announced. Spacio helps real estate agents maximize open house lead generation opportunities by automating capture and follow-up.

“Spacio’s strategic approach to helping sales associates capture meaningful data from open houses with a modern, easy-to-use interface creates a very compelling tool for our members,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “The fact that it also reinforces the brokerage’s brand while providing valuable analytics for managers makes it especially powerful.”

Spacio is available to LeadingRE’s global community of more than 550 real estate companies.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



