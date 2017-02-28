Jump on This Chance to Save

NAR PULSE—Opportunities are for taking. Transfer high-rate credit card debt to your REALTOR® Credit Card and save on finance charges and fees. Complete balance transfer by 3/31 to secure an even lower rate through your 4/1/18 statement. Join the Credit Union and apply for a credit card in about ten minutes. Learn more about this program available through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program in partnership with REALTORS® Federal Credit Union. Get started.

New! Insert PDF Templates Into RPR® Reports

RPR® reports just got an upgrade! Now REALTORS® can easily upload PDFs into reports they create from RPR. The new feature is an excellent way to showcase your biography, testimonials, additional statistics, and specific marketing tools and methods you employ for your clients. Brokers enrolled in RPR’s Broker Tool Set have the option to also include an additional five PDF pages for their agents to use, as well. Learn more.

2017 NAR Member Orientation Video and Materials Available

NAR’s 2017 New Member Orientation Materials are now available for use by brokerages. NAR offers resources and tools to help brokers welcome new agents into the REALTOR® family and its wealth of benefits and resources. Included is the new 2017 video about NAR benefits to show at new agent orientation. The member orientation materials are available at www.NAR.realtor/Orientation. Get your copy.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.