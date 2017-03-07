Ahead of the Curve: Home Price Growth Outpaces Inflation

Home prices continue to chart growth, rising on an annual basis to outpace inflation, according to CoreLogic’s recently released Home Price Index (HPI) for January 2017. Prices increased 0.7 percent month-over-month and 6.9 percent year-over-year.

A combination of factors is driving momentum ahead of the curve, says Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist of CoreLogic.

“With lean for-sale inventories and low rental vacancy rates, many markets have seen housing prices outpace inflation,” Nothaft says. “Over the 12 months through January of this year, the CoreLogic Home Price Index recorded a 6.9 percent rise in home prices nationally and the CoreLogic Single-Family Rental Index was up 2.7 percent—both rising faster than inflation.”

Accounting for limited available inventory, CoreLogic’s HPI Forecast expects home prices to rise 0.1 percent month-over-month from January to February, and 4.8 percent year-over-year from January 2017 to January 2018.

“Home prices continue to climb across the nation, and the spring home-buying season is shaping up to be one of the strongest in recent memory,” says Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “A potent mix of progressive economic recovery, demographics, tight housing stocks and continued low mortgage rates are expected to support this robust market outlook for the foreseeable future. We expect the CoreLogic [HPI] to rise 4.8 percent nationally over the next 12 months, buoyed by lack of supply and continued high demand.”

The spring home-buying season came early this year, according to realtor.com®, which expects record-high home prices and record-low days on market for February.

Source: CoreLogic

