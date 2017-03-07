The Weichert Companies Acquires Two Settlement Services Companies

The Weichert Companies has acquired two New Jersey-based settlement services companies, Virtual Endeavors, LLC, and Synergy Title Agency, LLC, the company recently announced. Virtual Endeavors and Synergy Title Agency owner Aubri Holler will become president of Settlement Services for Weichert’s settlement services businesses, now Virtual Endeavors in New Jersey and Settlement Express in Pennsylvania. Holler’s staff has joined the Weichert Title Group.

“When Weichert Title Agency in New Jersey required extra capacity to manage the growing volume of closings, we turned to Virtual Endeavors, the largest and most capable supplier of outsourced settlement services in the state,” says Aram Minnetian, COO of the Weichert Companies. “Virtual Endeavors has done an outstanding job as our key supplier the past two years. The company’s depth of expertise and strong quality orientation will ensure that we have adequate capacity to meet the needs of Weichert sales associates, attorney clients and retail customers. It will also allow us to take advantage of the growing trend toward utilizing settlement services companies in attorney-driven states and regions.”

“Joining the Weichert Title Companies will enable us to provide a unique, turnkey title solution for our clients,” says Holler. “Having worked closely with Weichert previously, I know that our companies share a common vision for operational excellence and legendary customer service. Our team can’t wait to get started.”

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.



