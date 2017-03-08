Surfboard or Snowboard: Lifestyle Markets for All

Whether you prefer to catch some air riding a wave or hitting the half-pipe, lifestyle enthusiasts in Laguna Beach, Calif., and Aspen, Colo., are working with ERA Real Estate to realize their homeownership dreams.

Living La Vida Laguna Beach

When you work in one of the best beach towns in the country, is it really considered work? Ask David Ranish, broker/owner of ERA Coastline Estates based in Laguna Beach, the heart of Orange County, Calif.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and now I’m helping others take advantage of the famed Laguna Beach lifestyle,” says Ranish. “It’s a dream job.”

It’s also a relatively new one. Ranish acquired the company in 2014. Prior to that, he served as a broker associate at the firm, which under his leadership has doubled its agent ranks.

But back to the beach. ERA Coastline Estates serves Orange County—with a particular focus on Laguna Beach—where the average home sale price is more than $2 million.

Ranish holds his team to a singular focus on exceptional service, and for that reason, the firm is known for seamlessly blending high-touch and high-tech, and for operating collaboratively with colleagues outside the company. He sees the local community of real estate agents as collaborators, rather than competitors.

“As an ERA affiliate, our enhanced ability to create opportunities for our independent sales associates will not only support their growth, but create a competitive advantage in our market as we look to attract top talent to the firm,” says Ranish.

With the beach beckoning, who wouldn’t be interested?

Hitting the Slopes

Unless of course you prefer bindings to Birkenstocks. And in that case, ERA New Age Real Estate, with holdings in Centennial and Aspen, Colo., can serve your needs.

Led by broker/owner Daren Roberts, the company serves the Greater Denver Metro and surrounding Front Range region from Boulder to Colorado Springs, as well as the Greater Aspen area, one of the nation’s most exclusive lifestyle markets popular with celebrities and second- and third-homeowners.

A vibrant community set in the astounding Colorado Rockies, Aspen is widely renowned for skiing, snowboarding, high-end dining and year-round arts events. That healthy mountain glow is likely due to Aspen’s breathtaking weather, with 300 days of sun annually.

“The tremendous economic growth in the Greater Denver Metro combined with the enduring appeal of Aspen among the uber-wealthy has created ample opportunities to turn winter visitors into year-round residents and vacation homebuyers,” says Roberts. “In addition, a strong rental clientele establishes lasting relationships with renters who become homeowners, and real estate investor clients who expand their portfolios across both markets.”

The addition of ERA New Age Real Estate strengthens the brand’s presence in the Mountain Region and creates a contiguous service area along Interstate 25 that supports referrals for ski buffs, outdoor enthusiasts and the culturally-minded alike, who prize, above all else, the region’s breathtaking beauty and authentic charm.

From sandy shores to sunny slopes, ERA Real Estate continues to focus on lifestyle markets with multiple layers of appeal for discerning clients.

