RE/MAX Affiliates Donate over $10 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2016

RE/MAX affiliates donated over $10 million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs in 2016, the company recently announced, bringing its total donations in the last 25 years to over $150 million. Each donation helps fund pediatric medical equipment, treatments, charitable care and other healthcare services for local CMN Hospitals.

“It’s truly amazing just how generous RE/MAX affiliates are, as they’ve continued putting their time and money where the miracles are for the past 25 years,” says Mike Raegan, senior vice president of Business Alliances at RE/MAX LLC. “RE/MAX agents and brokers understand the importance of CMN Hospitals and the impact the 170 hospitals make on children’s lives. RE/MAX affiliates truly help make miracles happen with their incredible support.”

“We love all of the RE/MAX Miracle agents and offices,” says John Lauck, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals. “For the last 25 years, these agents have done so much to help kids in local communities throughout the U.S. and Canada, and we are deeply grateful.”

In addition to participating in the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs, RE/MAX affiliates generate donations through benefit dinners, golf tournaments, auctions and other community fundraisers. Many also visit and volunteer at the Hospitals.

To support RE/MAX’s effort to raise money for CMN Hospitals, find a Miracle Agent at www.remax.com or look for a RE/MAX yard sign with the CMN Hospitals balloon.



