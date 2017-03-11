Brand This Post With Your Info!

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – “Listing Mastery: 7 Secrets to Working with High-Net Worth Clients”

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Anthony Marguleas, owner of Amalfi Estates; Julie Toon Timms, broker in charge of Hilton Head Island Real Estate Brokers, Inc.; Patrick Hagen, regional business development manager of The Entrust Group; moderated by Cleve Gaddis



About the Webinar

Speaker Anthony Marguleas, owner of Amalfi Estates in Los Angeles, Calif., has sold close to $1 billion in his career, ranked No. 100 out of 1 million agents by The Wall Street Journal and profiled by several outlets, including Consumer Reports and The Los Angeles Times.

Speaker Julie Toon Timms, broker in charge of Hilton Head Island Real Estate Brokers, Inc., has built her firm from one agent with $60,000 GCI to a team of nine (and growing!) with over $1 million GCI. Timms, a 30-plus-year veteran in the industry, maintains numerous designations, including ABR®, CRS, e-PRO® and GRI.

Speaker Patrick Hagen, regional business development manager of The Entrust Group, helps investors understand retirement plan investment options, including offering insight into IRA/401(k) investments in real estate. Hagen also hosts live presentations and teaches continuing education courses throughout the country.

Moderated by

Moderator Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of the top 10 real estate teams in Georgia and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching and training. An in-demand speaker, Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.



