New Features Make NAR’s Online Member Center Better Than Ever

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) continuously works to offer extensive tools and resources to member brokers and their agents. Now, NAR has made it even easier to take advantage of all these benefits, and more, via a redesigned online Member Center.

With enhanced navigation features and integration of databases throughout the organization, the new Member Center (MemberCenter.NAR.realtor) puts everything at your fingertips, making it easy for you and your agents to learn about upcoming events, view current and new training and development opportunities, get involved in advocacy, and leverage additional business-building resources.

In addition, NAR works with state and local associations to provide you and your agents with valuable membership information from all levels of the REALTOR® organization, all in one place. The result is more than a time-saving convenience; the new Member Center empowers you to easily discover additional benefits and opportunities as a REALTOR®.

New Dashboard Design

All your essential information now appears in a single, personalized dashboard. Go to MemberCenter.NAR.realtor for customized details on:

Associations and events – Easily scan dates for upcoming activities in a master calendar that combines major NAR programs with your state and local association events.

Committees and groups – Includes your current and past participation in the REALTOR® organization, as well as other opportunities to get involved

Advocacy – Add your voice to specific Action Alerts or join the REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC).

Professional development and training – A hub for NAR designations or certifications you’ve already earned, plus information on other learning opportunities

Customizable Membership Cards

The new Member Center makes it easy to order customizable NAR membership cards with multiple theme options, with the option to include NAR designations and certifications you’ve earned. You can also download a digital version to display on your phone.

Manage Your Account, Access Your Benefits

You can also update your preferences among numerous free newsletters and reports included in your NAR membership. Tailor your preferences for these regular publications and various fields of business:

NAR’s weekly report

NAR e-newsletters

REALTOR® Magazine

Additionally, the dashboard provides a centralized location for accessing the REALTOR® Store and other major NAR benefits, including:

Member Value Plus Program – See the current offer and view your past activity

– See the current offer and view your past activity REALTORS Property Resource® – Access your reports

– Access your reports .REALTOR® web address – Manage your domains

– Manage your domains REALTOR Benefits® Program – View partner companies

Single Sign-on

Another convenient feature is a single sign-on option, allowing members to use their Facebook or LinkedIn login credentials to view their Member Center dashboard. Every member will continue to have a unique NRDS identification number, and login credentials, which allow members to seamlessly log in across both NAR.realtor and Member Center sites.

Spread the Word

In addition to being a convenient, time-saving resource, the new Member Center is also an excellent way to discover opportunities to elevate every member’s real estate career through involvement, education, networking, and much more.

For more information, please visit MemberCenter.NAR.realtor.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.