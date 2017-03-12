HouseCanary Collaborates with Google Cloud Platform Commercial Datasets

HouseCanary, Inc. is collaborating with Google Cloud Platform Commercial Datasets to power residential real estate datasets for the Google Cloud Platform, the company recently announced. HouseCanary will provide trends, insights, and indices for nearly every MSA, zip code, and block in the country today and three years into the future.

“Making HouseCanary’s platform available in the cloud gives investors greater access to a vast amount of real estate data and analyses they can act on in real time,” says Jeremy Sicklick, CEO of HouseCanary. “By joining the Google Cloud Technology Partner program, HouseCanary is expanding its services to help businesses of all sizes understand different real estate markets around the country and modernize how they make investment and lending decisions.”

The company’s predictive data analytics engine processes thousands of data elements spanning 40 years of historical data and one billion residential real estate transactions, indexing and standardizing data to forecast home price valuations and market trends for three million residential blocks, 18,000 zip codes, and 381 U.S. metropolitan areas. The company’s proprietary datasets are exclusively available at www.housecanary.com, and now through Google.



For more information, please visit www.housecanary.com or cloud.google.com/commercial-datasets/.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.