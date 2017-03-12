LeadingRE Conference Draws 2,000 Attendees, Recognizes Industry Leaders

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® recently hosted its annual Conference Week, drawing 2,000 attendees and recognizing several industry leaders. The conference, held February 27-March 5 in Miami, Fla., was open to members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) and featured sessions on consumer demographics, evolving technologies, the global economy, and more.

“As we continue to expand our network around the world, there is incredible value in coming together as a community, as we explore global real estate trends and learn alongside the remarkable professionals who comprise our network,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “Celebrating our members’ achievements is equally important, and we are honored to recognize so many outstanding firms and individuals for their exemplary performance.”

Keynote speakers at the conference included John Foley, former lead solo pilot of the Blue Angels; Josh Linkner, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and national columnist; Brett Culp, filmmaker; Brad Meltzer, New York Times best-selling author; NBA superstar Shane Battier; Mel Robbins, an on-air commentator and opinion writer for CNN; and LeadingRE Chief Economist Marci Rossell, Ph.D.

Industry leaders honored at the event’s Awards Gala include:

Watson Realty Corp.(Jacksonville, Fla.) was presented with the Diamond Award for the fifth time in the award’s 15-year history. As LeadingRE’s highest honor, the Diamond Award acknowledges outstanding performance and engagement in all of LeadingRE’s business programs.

Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III(Howard Hanna Company, Pittsburgh, Pa.) was presented with the Leadership Award, which celebrates a member broker whose leadership skills and achievements have drawn the attention and admiration of others.



Howard Hanna Companywas also presented with the Customer Experience of the Year Award.



The Keyes Company(Miami, Fla.) was presented with the Referral of the Year Award.

Among the top marketing awards were Best Overall Website, presented to @properties (Chicago, Ill.), and Most Innovative Brokerage, presented to Halstead Property, LLC (New York, N.Y.) and Seven Gables Real Estate (Tustin, Calif.). Most Innovative Office Design was presented to Kentwood Real Estate (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Realty Concepts, Ltd. (Fresno, Calif.).

The Crown of Excellence referral awards were presented in seven company size categories to Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, N.C.); Lyon Real Estate (Sacramento, Calif.); Beverly-Hanks & Associates (Asheville, N.C.); Cottingham Chalk Hayes, Realtors (Charlotte, N.C.); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colo.); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, Tenn.); and Tina Bilazarian, Inc., REALTORS® (Shrewsbury, Mass.).

The Million Dollar Award for Highest Valued Outgoing Closings was presented to Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, V). The Global Alliance Award for Most Outgoing International Referral Closings was presented to CIR REALTY (Calgary, Canada).

Earning honors for having the Top 5 Most Outgoing Closings, in order of volume, were: WEICHERT, REALTORS® (Morris Plains, N.J.); Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.; Howard Hanna Company; Allen Tate Company; and Intero Real Estate Services, Inc. (Cupertino, Calif.).

The Pinnacle Award recognizing the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals was presented to: Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.; Lyon Real Estate; Kentwood Real Estate; John Daugherty Realtors (Houston, Texas); WK Real Estate; Premier Estate Properties, Inc. (Boca Raton, Fla.); and CamTaylor Realtors (Columbus, Ohio).

Earning recognition with the Fast Tracker Award were PorchLight Real Estate Group (Denver, Colo.) and Stone Real Estate (Sydney, Australia), given to select companies that generated significant outgoing referral performance in their first full calendar year as an affiliate of the network.

Additional awards recognized expertise in the luxury market. Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, N.Y.) won the Top Luxury Portfolio Brokerage Award, while LX Costa Rica (San Jose, Costa Rica) earned the Top Global Luxury Portfolio Brokerage Award. Earning the Luxury Portfolio Best Newcomer Award was Kentwood Real Estate, and Unique Estates Ltd. (Sofia, Bulgaria) was awarded the Luxury Portfolio Spirit Award.

The Service Recognition Award was presented to individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to the LeadingRE community in a variety of areas. The top individual honor, the Hall of Fame Award, was presented to Michael Saunders (Michael Saunders & Company, Sarasota, Fla.). Joe Horning (Shorewest REALTORS, Brookfield, Wis.), Denise Talboy (The Keyes Company), and Carlotta Landschoot (Watson Realty Corp.) were presented the Chairman’s Award. Earning the President’s Service Award were Jim Balistreri (Balistreri Realty, Boca Raton, Fla.), Kirsten Abney (Heritage Texas Properties, Houston, Texas), Diana McGrogan (Intero Real Estate Services, Inc.), and Jane Gowarty (Smith & Associates Real Estate, Tampa, Fla.).

