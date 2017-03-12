New York Yankees Name Halstead Property Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm

Halstead Property has been named the Official Luxury Residential Real Estate Firm of the New York Yankees, the company recently announced. The multi-year agreement includes exclusive sponsorship in the luxury real estate category, with branding in Yankee Stadium as well as cross-promotion activities and joint community outreach programs.

“Halstead is incredibly proud to partner with the Yankees, a brand synonymous with style, power, confidence and success,” says Matthew Leone, CMO of Halstead. “The synergy between Halstead and the Yankees is clear: both brands have an enduring commitment to aspire and achieve greatness; both are born and bred in New York City; we each feature a talented roster committed to being the best in our respective fields; and we have both earned decades of trust and respect because we run our businesses with integrity.”

“We are very excited about partnering with Halstead, a prestigious New York brand,” says Bryan Calka, vice president of Partnerships with the New York Yankees. “We are confident that this partnership will help continue to grow its brand presence and re-affirm Halstead as the industry leader in the luxury real estate market.”

Branding in Yankee Stadium includes advertising displayed on televisions, a permanent, backlit infield porch sign on the facade above the Yankees on-deck circle, and sponsorship of the “Starting Lineups” HD screen feature and the Third Base Champions Lounge, to be renamed Halstead Lounge.

In addition, former Yankee Players will make special appearances and he Yankees will provide autographed memorabilia and ticket donations as part of Halstead’s Helping Hands philanthropic arm.



For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



