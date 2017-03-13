LeadingRE Names Shorewest’s Joe Horning Chairman of the Board

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Shorewest Realtors President Joe Horning chairman of the board for a two year-term, the company recently announced. Horning, a third generation-leader of the Shorewest Family of Companies, is the youngest chairman to date.

“We are so fortunate to have Joe move into the role of chairman,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “His passion for the industry, his focus on innovation and his deliberate approach to business will be incredibly valuable to us as we continue to expand the ways in which we support our members’ success.”

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as chairman of the LeadingRE board, working alongside some of the best brokers in the business on behalf of all of our member companies worldwide,” says Horning. “I look forward to building on the exceptional offerings we have to support our members in all areas of their operations.”

Horning currently serves on the boards for Upstream, the Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS®, the Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance and the Wisconsin Real Estate Exchange. He also participates in the National Association of REALTORS® MLS Consolidation Resources Work Group.

Other LeadingRE board officers include Immediate Past Chairman Pat Riley (Allen Tate Company, Charlotte, N.C.); Vice Chairman Diane M. Ramirez (Halstead Real Estate, New York, N.Y.); Secretary Howard W. (“Hoby”) Hanna IV (Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Cleveland, Ohio); and Treasurer Rob Sibcy (Sibcy Cline, Realtors, Cincinnati, Ohio).

Also serving on the board are Carol Bulman (Jack Conway & Company, Norwell, Mass.); Harold Crye (Crye-Leike Inc. – Nashville, Memphis, Tenn.); Jeffrey Detwiler (Long & Foster Companies, Chantilly, Va.); Mike Pappas (The Keyes Company, Miami, Fla.); Ron Peltier (HomeServices of America, Inc., Minneapolis, Minn.); Patrick M. Shea, (Lyon Real Estate, Sacramento, Calif.); Ron Stader, (CIR REALTY, Calgary, Alb., Canada); and William Watson, Jr. (Watson Realty Corporation, Jacksonville, Fla.).

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



