Broker Purchases First Motto Mortgage Franchise in Texas

A Houston, Texas-based real estate broker has purchased the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, purchased by Freddy Rodriguez, broker/owner of RE/MAX Inner Loop, is set to open this spring.

“Increasing mortgage rates are getting more buyers off the fence and into the home buying game,” says Rodriguez. “I am a true believer in the American Dream and my hope is that the addition of a Motto Mortgage franchise in the area will help more people become homeowners.”

“The addition of a Motto Mortgage franchise will offer Houston-area homebuyers more lending options,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Thanks in a large part to Freddy’s leadership, RE/MAX Inner Loop has seen impressive growth in the last three years, and we expect the same success with this new endeavor.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

