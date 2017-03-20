NAGLREP Calls on NAR to Join Support for LGBT-Focused Bills

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) is calling on the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to join support for two bills that would positively impact the LGBT community, sending letters to NAR CEO Dale Stinton, NAR President Bill Brown and members of the NAR leadership team, the organization recently announced.

One bill, submitted by Scott Taylor (R-VA), would “extend protections of the Fair Housing Act to persons suffering discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.” The other, submitted by David Cicilline (D-RI), co-chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, would reintroduce the Equality Act, prohibiting discrimination against the LGBT community in credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations. Both addressed the bills at the first NAGLREP Housing Policy Summit in March.

“It was a monumental day in the 10-year history of NAGLREP to have such critical discussions with two esteemed members of Congress,” says John Graff, chair of the NAGLREP Policy Committee and REALTOR® with the John Graff Group in Los Angeles. “Both Mr. Cicilline and Mr. Taylor explained they are working on their bills because they are fair and the right thing to do. NAGLREP fully expects NAR to join us in fully supporting both bills and join us in working to eliminate any and all housing discrimination.”

“NAGLREP has an important role to work with such distinguished members of Congress, and we recognize we are living in uncertain times and were reminded during the Summit how important it is for all us to share our views with our national and state leaders,” says Jeff Berger, founder of NAGLREP. “While not everyone aspires to be an advocate, it is critical that all of us in the real estate community do what we can to eliminate housing discrimination against anyone.”

NAGLREP is encouraging REALTORS® to contact their state representative in support of the bills here.

For more information, please visit www.naglrep.com.



