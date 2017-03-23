Realty Executives Phoenix Acquires Two Brokerages

Arizona-based Realty Executives Phoenix has acquired two brokerages, RedBrick Realty and Show Appeal Realty, the company recently announced. The acquisitions add 260 agents to the company, as well as RedBrick Owner Doug Hopkins, star of Property Wars on Discovery Channel, and Show Appeal Realty Founder Brandon Hunt, team leader of Rezamp.

“For 50 years, Realty Executives has been associated with professionalism and achievement in the industry,” says Mary Frances Coleman, CEO of Realty Executives Phoenix. “We are proud to continue to add Executives to our family, and provide the support and services they need to represent their clients and grow their business.”

“We remain steadfast in our focus to increase agent productivity and recruit the best real estate professionals in the market,” says Joel Moyes, co-owner of Realty Executives Phoenix. “We have a great momentum and the results are evident. While growth is certainly important, the quality of companies like Show Appeal Realty and RedBrick Realty choosing to align with our brand is what means the most.”



