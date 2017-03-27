Coldwell Banker Debuts ‘Somebody to Love’ Ad to High Ratings

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently debuted “Somebody to Love,” a television advertising spot named one of the highest-rated real estate ads ever by Ace Metrix, the company recently announced. The ad—which tells parallel stories of a man and the dog he rescues, played by an adopted dog named Scout—is part of the company’s “Homes for Dogs Project,” which has helped find homes for more than 20,000 dogs through a partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com.

“When I think about the last couple of years, I’m struck by the outpouring of love we have seen through the Homes for Dogs Project,” says Sean Blankenship, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Hundreds of Coldwell Banker agents and offices held adoption events in their own communities. This spot kicks off year three of our campaign in a singular story, capturing the magical feeling and joy pets bring to our home.”

Ace Metrix also scored the ad higher for likeability than any ad aired during the 2017 Super Bowl.

As part of the campaign, Coldwell Banker will make donations to Adopt-a-Pet.com. The Homes for Dogs Project will host its next national adoption event Sept. 9-10.



