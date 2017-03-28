Weichert Financial Services Names Bob Groody President

Weichert Financial Services has named Bob Groody president, the company recently announced. Groody, a 25-year veteran of the residential insurance, mortgage and title industries, succeeds retiring president Fred Watkins.

“We are happy to welcome Bob as the new leader of the Weichert Financial Services team,” says Aram Minnetian, COO of the Weichert Companies. “When we learned that Bob’s predecessor was retiring, we set out to find a replacement that would be as enthusiastic and passionate as Fred Watkins was. I am pleased to say that Bob, with his proven track record of success and an extensive background in our industry, is ideally suited to lead Weichert Financial Services through the next stage of its evolution and growth.”

“I am excited to join Weichert and continue the good work done by Fred Watkins to expand Weichert Financial Services’ business and improve customer satisfaction,” says Groody. “Already, in the short time I have been on board, I have been impressed with the hard work and dedication of my staff and their commitment to help build our business and increase opportunities.”

Groody has held senior roles with PHH Mortgage, J.P. Morgan, GMAC Mortgage and Ditech Financial.



